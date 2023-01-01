ICC, BCCI officials likely to visit Pakistan during Asia Cup

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny, and vice president, Rajeev Shukla, are likely to visit Pakistan during the upcoming Asia Cup, according to sources.

The development comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent invitations for the event to ACC and ICC members.

BCCI Secretary and President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Jay Shah has also been invited by the PCB.

Apart from all the ACC board members, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice and General Manager Cricket Wasim Khan have also been invited by the PCB.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 30 and September 17.

Pakistan are in Group A alongside Nepal and India. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B. Pakistan cricket team will play the tournament’s opener against Nepal, who will be playing their first Asia Cup, on August 30 in Multan.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan will remain A1 and India will remain A2. If either of them (India and Pakistan) don’t qualify for Super 4s, then Nepal will take their position.

Sri Lanka will remain B1 and Bangladesh will remain B2. If either of them (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) don’t qualify for Super 4s, then Afghanistan will take their position.

Four matches will be played in Pakistan, while nine, including the final, will be played in Sri Lanka.