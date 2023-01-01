ICC World Cup: Pakistan set 283 runs target for Afghanistan

F.P. Report

CHENNAI: Pakistan lost three wickets after a solid opening stand against Afghanistan in the 22nd 2023 ICC World Cup match being played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Indian city of Chennai today.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique built a partnership but Imam fell to Azmatullah Omarzai at the total score of 56 runs. Abdullah Shafique hit 58 runs studded with five four and two sixes. Muhammad Rizwan could only manage to score eight.

Captain Babar Azam is at the crease at 43 runs while Saud Shakeel is on 12. Pakistan has scoared 146 runs after losing three wickets in 32nd over.

Toss

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Captain Babar Azam informed that they had made one change to the team bringing in Shadab Khan in place of Muhammad Nawaz who has a fever.

Afghanistan also made a change in their squad, boosting their spin department by including Noor Ahmad in place of Farooqi.

TEAMS

Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Usama Mir, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Azmatullah Omarzai, 6 Ikram Alikhil (wk), 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Noor Ahmad

The odds are not easy if Pakistan wants to get its campaign back on track in the tournament as it will have to defeat Afghanistan on the Chepauk pitch. After losing to India and Australia in the last two matches, Pakistan will have to win this match at any cost to keep their hopes alive. Another defeat will be a huge blow to its chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Pakistan came into the game on the back of two successive losses in the tournament against India and Australia. Although a defeat would not knock Pakistan out of the tournament, it will make things difficult as they are yet to face multiple strong opponents.

With the euphoria of a historic win against England two games ago wearing off, Afghanistan will also look to get back on the winning track after a defeat against New Zealand in the last game.

A defeat for Afghanistan, who have lost three out of their four fixtures, will most likely sound an end to their campaign.

Conditions are expected to be hot and dry. Although not a high-scoring venue in this tournament, whoever wins the toss will likely to bat first.

Although no major changes are expected, Pakistan might have to make a decision on Usama Mir who had a rough outing in his debut match against Australia, bringing back Shadab Khkan.