IEA, Iranian officials discussed migrant and students issues

KABUL (Agencies): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement that the 4th meeting of the Consular Affairs Commission between the Islamic Emirate and Iran was held on the 17th and 18th of this solar month at the headquarters of Tehran’s foreign ministry.

According to the statement, participants at the meeting discussed challenges of Afghan migrants and students, the process of transferring prisoners, preventing the kidnapping and smuggling of Afghan citizens, and increasing the number of Afghan diplomats in order to provide better consular services.

The ministry added that the parties in this meeting emphasized the need for the creation of a committee for better coordination and solving challenges.