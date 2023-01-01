‘IEA saved Afghanistan from disintegration’

TAKHAR (Agencies): Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s chief of army staff said Monday that for 20 years Afghanistan’s enemies tried hard to divide the country and its people but following the IEA’s takeover, plots by enemies failed and the people once again united.

Speaking at a large public gathering in Takhar province, he said: “Before this, we saw that Afghanistan was divided, Afghanistan was divided by zones and language. There were differences between the tribes and there were differences between those who spoke different languages, but these differences do not exist today,” said Fitrat.

The acting minister of information and culture, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah, said at the same event, organized in the hope of closing the gap between the people and authorities, that enemies should not be allowed to divide the IEA government or the nation.

He said: “Let’s come and join hands and not give the enemies time to create danger for our Islamic system.”

The deputy minister of publication affairs of the ministry of information and culture says that there is no alternative to the current system and that it is necessary for everyone to join hands to support the system for the progress and development of the country.

Ensuring social justice, creating job opportunities, and opening schools and universities to girls were among the demands of Takhar residents at the meeting.

The delegation from Kabul said they will share the people’s demands with the leader of the Islamic Emirate.