Afghanistan, world need to connect, find solution

KABUL (TOLOnews): The CEO of the Islamic Relief Worldwide, Waseem Ahmad, said he believes that the international community cannot be disconnected from Afghanistan for a long time. In an interview with TOLOnews, he said: “The world is such now that it is a global village. And we cannot say that we can be disconnected from one country for a long time. We have to find a solution. We have to work together and this is going to happen inshallah.” Ahmad said that Islamic Relief supported 1.5 million people across Afghanistan last year. “Last Year Alone, we alhamdulillah supported 1.5 million people across Afghanistan. In 15 provinces, we are providing long term solutions to community problems,” he said. The CEO of Islamic Relief also stressed the need for the education of girls in Afghanistan. “We believe that education must be for all boys and girls and inshallah, we will work with other national and international organizations and authorities to see that how we adapt to different interventions and bring resources so that we can help young boys and girls in terms of pursuing their careers,” he said. Islamic Relief is active in 40 countries of the world, and it opened its permanent office in Afghanistan in 2000.