‘IEA wants positive relations with world’

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Islamic Emirate Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said that the Islamic Emirate pursues a policy of engagement and positive relations with all world countries.

Muttaqi also said that the Islamic Emirate has good intentions towards its neighbors.

“If we want something good for ourselves, we want the same for others as well. We want to have good relations with our neighbors and other world countries,” he said.

He once again stated that security has improved, and a united government has been ensured after the Islamic Emirate came to power.

“There is a united government in Afghanistan now and nationwide security has been ensured. We want Afghanistan to become a regional economic hub,” Muttaqi said.

The political analysts also stressed strengthening relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

“We should talk with our neighbors and the world countries in many areas, so that these countries are convinced that there is no threat from Afghan soil,” said Amanullah Hotaki, political analyst.

“It is necessary to have good relations with our neighbors and all countries and open a way for engagement,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a political analyst.

It has been more than two years since the Islamic Emirate came to power but no world countries have yet recognized it.