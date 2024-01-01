IEA’s Minister meets with Head of UNAMA

KABUL (Ariana News): The Acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Attaullah Omari, met with Roza Otunbayeva, United Nations representative in Afghanistan, and Richard Trenchard, the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Representative in Kabul on Tuesday to discuss issues relating to agriculture and livestock.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation said the two sides talked about the importance of agriculture, raising the economic level of farmers and ranchers, providing healthy and high-quality food, and increasing the distribution of seed and livestock products.

The representative of the United Nations in Afghanistan announced the readiness of various countries and organizations to cooperate with the farmers of Afghanistan and said: “The United Nations appreciates the extremely effective action of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in order to prevent drug cultivation. We have brought this message to tell you the proposal and alternative plans for drug cultivation to be worked on.”

According to Otunbayeva, several countries are ready to cooperate and take practical action in this sector, adding that “we need to work on this joint issue.”

“In the coming year, sufficient funds will be allocated for you by the United Nations and donor countries. We also consider it our duty to work and convey this message to the world,” said Otunbayeva.

On the other hand, the Acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock voiced his appreciation for the activities of the UN’ offices and institutions and assured them of joint cooperation especially in the agriculture sector.