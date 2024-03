KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of National Defense Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid left for Qatar on Sunday.

Enayatullah Khwarazmi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, said on X that Mujahid is accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Mohammad Fasihuddin Fitrat.

He added that they will discuss with the Qatari authorities about strengthening bilateral relations, and will participate in the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference DIMDEX 2024.