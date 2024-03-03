‘UNAMA ineffective over past year’

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson said that UNAMA’s activities have not been effective over the past year.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said that UNAMA’s reports were exaggerated and not based on facts on the ground.

According to Mujahid, UNAMA has the responsibility to help Afghanistan reestablish diplomatic ties.

“They have to be more active, they have to strengthen Afghanistan’s relations with other countries. There is still a vacuum, they have to create trust,” said Mujahid.

Mujahid accused the UN of being affected by major world powers, saying that its decisions about Afghanistan have been doubtful.

“The United Nations decisions about Afghanistan have been doubtful and the organization is under the shadow of major powers of the world. The UN has met the expectation of nations about serving justice,” said the spokesman.

TOLOnews was not successful in reaching UNAMA for comments about the statements.

Political analysts have their own view about the coordination of UNAMA and the Afghan government.

“UNAMA is trying to melt the Islamic Emirate into the international liberal system, especially in the areas of political, social, economic and cultural areas,” said Aminullah Ehsas, a university lecturer.

“UNAMA is sharing all political issues of Afghanistan with the UN and is ensuring Afghanistan’s relations with the world,” said Aziz Maarij, a former Afghan diplomat.

UNAMA’s mandate ends on March 17 this year and the United Nations Security Council is expected to hold a meeting about the issue.