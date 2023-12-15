Illegal migration, a human tragedy

A boat loaded with scores of migrants sank off Libya’s coast on Saturday resulting in 61 deaths and several missing those believed to be dead because of ruthless waves of seawater. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the unfortunate boat left Libya’s Zuwara port to reach Italy’s eastern coast but met an accident in the beginning of its dangerous journey within Libyan territorial waters in the Mediterranean sea.

Presently, a mass exodus of people from across Asia, Africa and Latin America is currently underway toward wealthy nations in Europe, North America and Australia. Millions of migrants move through the dangerous sea and land routes, across mountainous terrains in Eastern Europe, Brazil, and Mexico, while dozens of refugees ships/boats illegally land on Italian and Spanish shores or used English Channel to drop/off load illegal migrants on coastal regions of European nations who are very frustrated of these uncalled guests from poor countries. Although, multiple carnages of mass killings, border shootings, and ship swamps occur every year that cost thousands of lives of innocent migrants in the Adriatic/ Mediterranean seas and mountainous jungles in Brazil and Mexico. Meanwhile, a majority of western nations are rapidly adopting anti-migration legislation and protective measures to prevent this mass influx of people into their nations, yet this illegal mass movement of the people is not coming to an end.

In fact, poverty, unceasing armed conflict, ethnic and religious rivalries, and violence immensely contribute to legal and illegal migration from least developed nations, where people leave their native countries in search of economic opportunities and peaceful life in developed western nations. Hence, the majority of the masses living in underdeveloped and disadvantaged regions risk their life in reaching prosperous destinations because their leaders fail in providing those amenities which are easily available to third rate citizens in western nations. It is a bitter fact, awful reality and a matter of shame for the leaders who enjoy all privileges attached with high offices but do not serve the public who elect them to rule the nation.