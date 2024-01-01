IMARAT lights up Ramadan with Night Golf Tournament at Bahria Golf Club

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Over 150 golfers including distinguished diplomats, enthusiastic ladies, seasoned amateurs, respected senior amateurs, and invited guests gathered to partake in the IMARAT Group’s first Ramadan Night Golf Tournament of 2024. The event, held at the Bahria Golf Club, Rawalpindi.

Amid the backdrop of the Bahria Golf Course’s 9th hole, where Golf Floras is under construction, golfers competed across two halves, with a break for Iftar Dinner and prayers. This inaugural night golf event of 2024 drew an enthusiastic response, with the community embracing the concept wholeheartedly.

Group Director IMARAT, Mr. Farhan Javed, spoke highly of the event’s festive atmosphere, “The Ramadan Night Golf Tournament is not just an event; it’s a precursor to the community lifestyle that Golf Floras will epitomize. We extend our warmest congratulations to the winners and express gratitude towards all participants for making this a landmark event”

Brigadier Saeed Zafar (Retd), Secretary of Bahria Golf Club, commended the tournament and the continued partnership with IMARAT Group, “We’re incredibly thankful to IMARAT Group for their generous sponsorship which made this event a resounding success. The excitement around the competition has been extraordinary, and we intend to keep the momentum going throughout the summer, culminating with the Chairmen Bahria Town Golf Tournament at the end of August 2024.”

Mr. Sharjeel A Ehmer, Group Director IMARAT, also emphasized IMARAT’s dedication to community-building, “Golf Floras represents our commitment to crafting spaces that foster community ties and celebrate the essence of togetherness. We are honored to witness such a magnificent turnout at this event, which reflects the strong community values that are the cornerstone of all IMARAT projects.”

The tournament awarded 24 prizes and a special trophy, commending the high-spirited competition among the following winners:

Ladies Category: Net Winner: Ms. Fatima Azhar, Gross Winner: Aml Qin, Senior Amateur’s Category: Net Winner: Touseef Ahmed, Gross Winner: Brig Masood Amateur’s Category: Net Winner: Hamza Baig, Gross Winner: Raja M. Israr, Invities Category: Net Winner: Akram Chaudhary, Gross Winner: Qaiser Sajjad, Special Prizes: Hole In One: Nor Azuan Aiyub from Malaysia, Club Championship Trophy: Umair Saleem.

The tournament was a vibrant reminder of the ties that bind the community during the sacred month of Ramadan, and the role that sports and communal activities play in strengthening those bonds.