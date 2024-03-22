President issues notification of retirement of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari Friday approved the issuance of notification of retirement of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

The President approved the issuance of the notification in the light of the decision of the Supreme Court dated 22.03.2024.

The retirement notification will be applicable from the date of sacking of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on 30.06.2021.

The President gave approval to issue the notification under Article 195 of the Constitution

President also approved the withdrawal of Law and Justice Division notification dated 11.10.2018 to remove Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui from the post of judge of Islamabad High Court.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was removed as a judge of the Islamabad High Court under Article 209(6) of the Constitution on the recommendations of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The President of Pakistan approved the proposals of the Ministry of Law and Justice on the advice of the Prime Minister.