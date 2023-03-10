IMC’s impactful CSR initiatives recognized at NFEH Awards 2023

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Indus Motor Company (IMC) added another win to its growing number of accolades, with the Corporate Social Responsibility Award for Community Development & Services, at the 15th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Awards 2023, hosted by the National Forum of Environment & Health (NFEH), in Islamabad.

Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Planning & Development Minister, presented the award to IMC’s Syed Saqib Abbas, Regional Manager-North.

For the seventh year running, IMC has been winning this award which is a recognition of the company’s vision and significant contributions towards creating an inclusive society that targets education, adult and child health, nutrition, the welfare of the differently-abled, promotion of sports, environmental conservation, and road safety.

Expressing himself, Chief Executive IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, said, “There’s greater awareness about social responsibility today and many companies are doing some great work that gets to be showcased at platforms such as the NFEH, which is laudable. We are proud of our CSR contributions and thank the NFEH for this recognition.”

He further said, “Under Toyota’s transformational vision “Move Your World”, we endeavor to do our part in building a society that leaves no one behind. We firmly believe that every initiative we take has the potential to create a ripple effect and make a lasting impact on society. Our CSR program, Concern Beyond Cars, is rooted in this belief, and it has been uplifting to witness the tangible positive changes it has brought to the lives of individuals and communities. As we move forward, we remain committed to using our resources to make a meaningful difference in the world and build a better future for all.”

As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, IMC is aligned with the Global Goals. The Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 serves as a guide to move towards a society where people, cars, and nature can coexist harmoniously. IMC is committed to doing its part in achieving a more sustainable society.

Forming alliances is an important part of IMC’s CSR initiatives which include the flagship Toyota Goth Education Program run in tandem with TCF, free food distribution, and medical camps with Saylani Welfare Trust, the Childhood Blindness Prevention Program with Al Ibrahim Eye Hospital, and mental health camps with Karwan e Hayat, to name a few. With Ramadan approaching, IMC is gearing up to mobilize its teams to distribute free food rations to communities in need.