Imported govt using donation money for publicity: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stressed the need for judicious and useful utilization of available resources to steer the country out of the current economic crisis adding that the imported federal government is using donation money for its publicity purposes. He stated that the rulers should have to shun publicity stunts and prioritize national interests over personal interests adding that testing times can be faced resiliently if there is sincerity and firm determination.

In the past, Pakistanis especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bravely faced difficult situations and have the ability to deal with every situation in the future. He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Solarization Project, GP Fund Automation System and Online Payment System in the Accountant General Complex, Peshawar.

The Chief Minister formally inaugurated the GP Fund Automation System for government employees at Accountant General Complex due to which employees will be able to check their GP Fund balance on a single click. He also launched a pilot project for online payments system whereby Project authorities will not have to visit the account general office and cheques will be released and received through online system.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that Accountant General office is playing an important role in providing services. PTI’s provincial government has provided all possible support to the AG office to resolve their problems adding that our ultimate goal is to improve the overall services delivery by introducing innovative approaches in the system. Mahmood Khan maintained that with the support of the provincial government, the solarization of 9 district account offices in the province, including the merged districts, has been completed while a project worth Rs 860 million has been approved for the reconstruction and repairing of 11 district account offices.

Similarly, a project worth 580 million rupees also been approved for 8 district account offices in the merged districts. The chief minister stated that Solarization of offices in remote districts has significantly improved service delivery. The provincial government is spending huge resources on conversion of other social services institutions to solar energy. Some 8000 schools, 4440 Masajid, and 187 primary health care centers have also been shifted to solar energy.

The Chief Minister remarked that the provincial government is introducing E-governance in provincial departments adding that a paperless governance system has been developed for the purpose which will launched soon.