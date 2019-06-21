Imposition of tax on LNG to heighten energy crisis: Makda

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The present government should resolve energy crisis prevailing in the country otherwise all efforts to lift the ailing economy could prove to be futile, this was stated by the Chief Guest and President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), JunaidMakda.

While inaugurating the 17th International Oil and Gas Exhibition (POGEE) here at Karachi Expo Centre, Junaid said that imposition of 5 per cent tax on LNG would even cause gas crisis and prices to go up further. Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director Pegasus Consultancy, AamerKhanzada said that POGEE has become the country’s only premier show on oil and gas sector and providing many solutions to the energy crisis prevailing for the last many years.

He said that over 250 foreign and local exhibitors are displaying their state of the art equipment of oil, gas and power solutions in the mega event while the international conference is being held on the sideline of the exhibition wherein a number of international and local experts on energy sector would deliver their papers on the new technologies, inventions and solution to the emerging issues.

The exhibitors have displayed state-of-the-art equipment, machinery, technological advancement and innovative services and is expected to attract approximately eight to ten thousand visitors related to oil, gas and energy sectors from cities like, Rawalpindi Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Ghotki, Muzzafargarh, Shakohpura, Multan, Lahore and Karachi.

More than 250 companies from around 25 countries have set up their state of the art stalls in the show including China, Germany, Italy, Canada, Austria, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, Bahrain, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland, Japan, U.A.E, U.K, USA, Australia, Korea, Denmark, Belgium, Malaysia, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Sweden, Netherlands, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Slovakia and South Korea.

The exhibition has provided an opportunity to bring together the international business professionals and the leading local industry players to exchange their technical and business expertise in a highly focused B2B environment to acquaint the local industry with the latest developments in the worldwide oil gas and energy sector. The highly focused 15th POGEE Energy Conference offers an excellent platform for exchange of views and information to the highly targeted audience from oil, gas and energy industry.

The conference will be held on 22nd, June 2019 at the Convention Centre of Karachi Expo Centre. Theme of the international conference is based on “Energy Transformation, Past, Present & Future”. The conference will be having exclusive sessions on “Transforming Indigenous Resources into Energy Sources”, along with other session on “Optimizing Past Practices to Save Future”.