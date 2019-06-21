NESPAK starts work on Mohmand Dam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The NESPAK led international Joint Venture has initiated design review work and site activities on the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project, it was stated by Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK.

Earlier, NESPAK-led joint venture won the consultancy contract of Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project through competitive bidding. The Consultants joint venture comprises of six Firms namely, National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd – Pakistan (Lead Firm), SMEC International Pvt Ltd. – Australia, MWH International, Inc – USA, DOLSAR Engineering Inc. Co. – Turkey, Associated Consulting Engineers ACE Ltd. – Pakistan and MM Pakistan Pvt. Ltd – Pakistan. The Consultants’ scope of services includes detailed design review, engineering studies, construction design, construction supervision, contract management and environment and resettlement aspects including assisting in implementation of resettlement action plan.

NESPAK has vast local and overseas experience in dams and hydropower projects as it has worked in 36 countries of the world and is presently involved in design and construction of dams in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan and Nigeria.

NESPAK is also part of Joint Venture which is providing services for Neelum Jhelum Hydroelectric Project. Also NESPAK led Joint Ventures have in recent past successfully completed such mega projects as the Ghazi Barotha Hydropower Project (1450 MW) and the Mangla Dam Raising Project.