Imran ‘in good spirits’ despite tough conditions: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership and legal team expressed alarm that the Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan was being kept in distressing conditions and provided “C-Class jail facilities” contrary to the claims of the government’s ministers that he was given B-Class facilities in the captivity but his moral was high.

Addressing a press conference, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi flanked by PTI legal team Shoaib Shaheen, Sher Afzal Marwat and Naeem Haider Panjotha, said that fovernment ministers said that Imran Khan had been provided all the facilities in the jail and he had no problem but they were concerned because the ground situation spoke otherwise.

Qureshi said that Naeem Haider Panjotha met PTI Chairman and found the situation contrary to the government’s ministers’ claims, who stated that Khan was given B-Class facilities. He deplored that the former prime minister of a country had been kept in inappropriate conditions, who was kept in a cramped cell in unhygienic condition, which was condemnable, adding that prisoners were brought to Attock Jail to suffer.

Qureshi stated that Section 144 was implemented, which was beyond comprehension, as the lawyers were denied meeting who was just wanted to meet him to sign the power of attorney, adding that meeting of family, lawyers and political leadership was a natural process. He went on to say that they would raise the issue at high judicial forum to get justice and to ensure his earliest release.

Speaking about PTI’s victory in local bodies elections in KP, he said that the PTI core committee thanked the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed their happiness and gratitude for the historic victory. He said that Imran Khan had already stated that the people would vote to PTI even if he was in jail and the KP LG polls was the testimony of the nation trust on PTI and its Chairman.

Qureshi stated that owing to the rising popularity and fear of defeat, the ruling parties were resorting to delaying tactics to defer polls, asking that why the CCI meeting was called late when the census data was available in May. He said that the main purpose of convening the CCI meeting at this juncture was intended to delay the election, adding that the double standard of several parties exposed before the nation, as they claimed that the CCI meeting took the decision unanimously but some of their senior leaders were openly protesting the decision.

Qureshi stated that legal experts also raised a question regarding the CCI meeting and many people have decided to challenge the move, adding that PTI core committee was of the opinion to challenge the decision after consulting lawyers. He made it clear that Imran Khan was, Imran Khan is and Imran Khan will remain the chairman PTI, who was the founding chairman and planted this plant, adding that Nawaz Sharif was not the head of the party, but Shahbaz Sharif has to get approval from London for the three names of caretaker prime minister. He stated that the decision under which Imran Khan has been disqualified has enormous legal flaws, God willing, this decision will be suspended.

Spokesman to Imran Khan on legal affairs Naeem Haider Panjotha claimed that the PTI Chairman was being kept in distressing conditions and provided C-Class jail facilities. Panjotha met the PTI chairman to find out about his health, as well as to get him to sign the power of attorney and to take instructions from him on the cases pending against him.

Narrating his conversation with Imran, he said: “I asked Khan about the situation in jail after his arrest. He said he is being kept in a dark, small, C-Class, chakki wala (manual labour) room, wherein it is difficult even to pray. He said there is an open washroom there, which does not have a shower. “He said the jail has flies in the morning and insects in the evening,” Panjotha said. “Khan said he was being given the usual daal and saag … but he said he had no issue in this regard because there was only two ways; freedom or slavery, adding that he was prepared if they moved him to a D-Class jail. However, he was happy with opportunity to read the Holy Quran.

“Imran Khan directed me to tell the media that he will never accept slavery,” Panjotha stated, adding that the PTI Chairman also paid tribute to party workers and top leadership for their “steadfastness”. “PTI Chairman also said that his house was attacked for the third time and attempts were made to break the door of his bedroom,” the lawyer said. Panjotha said the former premier directed the party’s legal team to take legal action against those who “attacked” Zaman Park and “kidnapped” him.

The lawyer also quoted Imran as saying that the public should continue their peaceful protests and continue this “war against slavery”. Panjotha further claimed that Imran was not allowed to meet or talk to anyone over the phone. “I am the only person who has met him since the arrest.” Khan, the lawyer continued, also expressed the difficulties he faced in offering prayers because of the small cell. “But at the same time he said he was determined despite and would never bow before slavery,” Panjotha added.