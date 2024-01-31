Income tax returns date to be extended

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traders Alliance Federation chief Ghulam Bilal Javed and Tanzeem Tajran KP president Malik Mehr Elahi have requested the government to extend the income tax returns deadline till January 31, 2024.

Talking to media persons last day, traders said that extension in the date for filing income tax returns to is key to facilitate those who have delayed filing their returns due to the disruptions in the country due to inflationary storm, rising electricity bills and lack of business.

Mr Ghulam Bilal Javed requested the federal government to extend the last date for filing income tax returns till January 31, 2024 as many taxpayers are facing high inflation especially in electricity bills.

He said they request Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar that the entire nation, including the taxpayers, has been severely affected by the increase in electricity bills and severe inflation, and now the extortion mafia and the increase in petrol prices have gripped the people.

Therefore, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) should be directed to extend the last date for filing Income tax returns by 31st January 2024, which will be widely appreciated by the business community.

If the FBR instructs its commissioners to extend cases who were unable to file returns on time, Malik Maher Elahi said, they still request the Chairman FBR to issue tax returns to the public. Don’t leave yourself at the mercy of commissioners for admission.