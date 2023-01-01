Caribbean, USA venues confirmed for T20 World Cup 2024

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: All the venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and USA have been announced.

The ICC on Friday, 22 September confirmed Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, and St Vincent & The Grenadines as the seven Caribbean venues that will host matches during the T20 World Cup 2024 from 4 to 20 June.

Along with the Caribbean Islands, the USA is also set to co-host the event for the first time, with Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York announced as venues earlier this week.

Speaking about the announcement, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: “We’re delighted to announce the seven Caribbean venues that will host the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. They’re all popular venues with players and fans alike that will provide a wonderful backdrop to the event.

“This will be the third ICC senior men’s event hosted by the West Indies, and the matches will again give cricket fans the unique experience of enjoying cricket in the Caribbean. I’d like to thank Cricket West Indies and the seven host governments for their continued commitment and support of our sport.”

The co-hosts for the global tournament were selected back in November 2021, when the ICC Board awarded them the hosting rights. The venues were chosen following an extensive evaluation of several options.

A total of 20 teams will contest for the big prize in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. 15 teams have already been confirmed, with the Americas, Asia and Africa Qualifier set to determine the remaining five spots in the coming months.

United States and West Indies qualify by virtue of being hosts. Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka will be part of the tournament after finishing in the top 8 in the 2022 edition.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan qualified, thanks to their position in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Ranking at the end of the previous T20 World Cup. So far, Ireland, Scotland and PNG have booked their berths via the Qualifiers.