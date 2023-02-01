Inflation in Pakistan surges to 29.88 percent

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation measured by Sensitive Price Index (SPI) has risen to 0.71 percent pushing the overall inflation up to 29.88 percent, according to the report released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for the current week ended on Nov 2, 2023, on Friday.

According to the PBS, major increase is observed in the prices of Tomatoes (25.58%), Onions (25.25%), Chicken (10.79%), Potatoes (1.61%), Tea Lipton (1.58%), Eggs (1.30%), Garlic (0.50%), Rice Basmati Broken (0.19%), Georgette (0.28%) and Firewood (0.05%).

On the other hand, major decrease is observed in the prices of Gur (2.66%), Banana (1.78%), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (1.62%), Vegetable Ghee 1 KG (1.23%), LPG Cylinder (1.05%), Pulse Masoor (0.93%), Wheat Flour (0.62%), Washing Soap (0.41%) and Mustard Oil (0.32%).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53%) items increased, 14 (27.45%) items decreased and 25 (49.02%) items remained stable.

The year on year trend depicts increase of 29.88%, Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38%), Cigarettes (94.46%), Chilies Powder (84.11%), Rice Basmati Broken (78.08%), Wheat Flour (76.51%), Sugar (62.60%), Rice Irri-6/9 (62.27%), Gents Sponge Chappal (58.05%), Tea Lipton (55.79%), Garlic (54.51%) and Gur (53.53%) while decrease is observed in the prices of Tomatoes (26.26%), Onions (13.98%), Pulse Gram (5.50%), Mustard Oil (4.47%) and Vegetable Ghee 1 KG (1.97%).