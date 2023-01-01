Introduction of WhatsApp banking services announced by Askari Bank

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Askari Bank is proud to announce the introduction of its WhatsApp banking services. Askari Bank is a pioneer in providing cutting-edge and customer-focused banking solutions.

This strategic initiative, which aligns with Askari Bank’s objective to modernise the bank’s digital platforms, intends to transform the client experience by utilising WhatsApp, the most popular messaging service in the world. With WhatsApp Banking, customers can now enjoy a seamless and secure banking experience directly from their smartphones. They can access a wide range of banking services, including checking their account balance, requesting mini statements, tax certificates, and account statements.

They can also manage their debit cards, register for Roshan Digital Accounts, and even chat with Askari Bank’s designated agent for personalized assistance. Additionally, customers can conveniently lodge their complaints and submit service requests through this digital channel. Mr. Khurshid Zafar, Chief Operating Officer at Askari Bank, expressed his excitement about this groundbreaking initiative, stating, “At Askari Bank, we are committed to leveraging technology to enhance the overall banking experience for our customers.

The introduction of WhatsApp banking not only simplifies banking processes but also demonstrates our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry. We believe that this innovative service will provide our valued customers with unparalleled convenience and accessibility.” Ali Naqvi, Chief Digital Officer, also shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Digitization has emerged as a key driver of change, transforming the way financial institutions operate and interact with customers.

This launch is a testament to our approach of getting closer to customers and commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology. As the reliance on digital platforms continues to grow, Askari Bank recognizes the importance of offering easily accessible and user-friendly banking services. With WhatsApp Banking, we are empowering our esteemed customers to bank anytime, anywhere, with utmost ease.”