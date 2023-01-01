SCCI demands reduction in electricity tariff

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi urged the government to reduce electricity prices by reviewing agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Ijaz Afridi while talking to different traders’ delegation here on Wednesday said that the country’s economy still stands at a crossroads.

He held IPPs responsible for the prevailing energy crisis and increase in electricity tariff and asked the government to conduct a thorough audit of IPPs and reduce electricity prices.

The SCCI’s acting chief warned a new wave of inflation will come if prices of electricity and petroleum products increase further.

He went on to say that the cost of doing business and industrial production have increased exponentially after consistent increase in electricity, gas tariff and fuel prices.

He said rising prices of electricity, gas and petroleum commodities are unfavorable for the national economy.

Therefore, he urged the government to frame business-friendly policies in consultation with chambers, traders and relevant stakeholders.

KP is producing low-cost electricity but the same electricity is sold at high rates, which is completely unjust with people of the province, Afridi said.

He maintained giving electricity to KP with high-tariff was sheer violation of the 18th constitutional amendment. Electricity was unavailable to consumers in KP despite paying power bills with heavy tariffs, he added.

The SCCI’s acting president said the country’s economy cannot afford any further increase in prices.

He emphasized that the government should adopt business-friendly policies to bring economic stability, prosperity and development in the country.

On the occasion, Mr Afridi sought a special fiscal relief package for the traders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also demanded reforms in the taxation system and bringing new people under the tax-net.

The SCCI’s acting president assured the traders to raise issues with relevant high-ups/officials and departments at central and provincial level.

Earlier, members of delegation apprised the chamber’s acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi about issues that were faced by local traders.