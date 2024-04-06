Iran arrests three suspected Daesh group jihadists

TEHRAN (AFP) : Iranian police have arrested three suspected members of the Daesh group who were plotting attacks at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, state media reported Saturday.

Those arrested in the city of Karaj in the northwestern province of Alborz included Mohammed Zaker who was identified as “a senior member” of the group, according to the official IRNA news agency.

“The police in Alborz province arrested three members of the Daesh group who were planning a suicide attack during the end of Ramadan celebrations,” IRNA said.

It was not immediately clear when the arrests took place or whether they included foreign nationals.

IRNA also reported the arrest of eight other “accomplices,” but without elaborating.

Local media on Tuesday reported the arrest of two alleged Daesh members in the holy city of Qom.

In January, Daesh claimed responsibility for twin bombings in the southern Iranian city of Kerman that killed more than 90 people.

The attacks took place at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the death of Qasem Soleimani, a top Revolutionary Guards general killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

Iran has been battling jihadists and other militant groups for years.

State media reported on Thursday that in jihadist attacks near the border with Pakistan 10 Iranian security personnel and 18 members of a jihadist group were killed.

The attacks were claimed by the Sunni Muslim rebel group Jaish Al-Adl, which was formed in 2012 and is listed by both Iran and the United States as a “terrorist” organization.