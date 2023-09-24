Iran says it defused 30 bombs in Tehran, detained 28 people, Tasnim reports

DUBAI (Reuters): Authorities in Iran have neutralised 30 bombs meant to go off simultaneously in Tehran and detained 28 terrorists linked to Da’ish, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, citing the intelligence ministry.

“Some of the members are of Da’ish and the perpetrators have a history of being affiliated with Takfiri groups in Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Kurdistan region of Iraq,” Iran’s intelligence ministry added in a statement.

The militant group has claimed several attacks in Iran, including deadly twin bombings in 2017 that targeted Iran’s parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

More recently, Da’ish claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shia shrine last October, where 15 people were killed in the southwestern city of Shiraz.