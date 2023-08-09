Iran says it has obtained supersonic cruise missile technology- Tasnim

DUBAI (Reuters): Iran has obtained the technology to build a supersonic cruise missile which is still under test, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

The announcement comes amid rising tensions with the US in the Gulf and following the unveiling last week of new vessels equipped with 600-km range missiles.

“This missile, which is a new generation of Iranian-made cruise missiles, is currently undergoing its tests and will be a new chapter in Iran’s defense power,” the agency said.