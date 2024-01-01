Iran warns US-Britain attack on Houthis will fuel instability in region

TEHRAN (Reuters): Iran said on Friday it condemns the US-Britain attack on Houthis in Yemen warning that it will fuel “insecurity and instability” in the region, Iranian state media reported.



“We strongly condemn the military attacks carried out this morning by the United States and the United Kingdom on several cities in Yemen,” said Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson at Iran’s foreign ministry.



Heavy US and British airstrikes pounded targets in Houthi-held areas in Yemen early on Friday after weeks of disruptive attacks on Red Sea shipping by the militia’s forces acting in solidarity with Hamas.



“These attacks are a clear violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a breach of international laws,” he added.

Meanwhile, an advisor to Iraq’s prime minister, Fadi Al-Shammari, warned the West is expanding the conflict between Israel and Hamas and increasing tensions in the region, the state news agency (INA) reported.



Hamas also condemned the attack, saying in a statement that the US and Britain will bear responsibility for their attack’s impacts on the security of the region.