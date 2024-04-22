Iranian President arrives in Islamabad on 3-day visit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

On arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was warmly received by Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada.

The Iranian President is accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation, comprising the Foreign Minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials and a business delegation.

The Iranian President will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today. There will also be a round of delegation level talks between the two countries.

Upon arrival at the Prime Minister House, guard of honor will be presented to the visiting dignitary.

The Iranian President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will plant a sapling in the Prime Minister’s House on the occasion of Earth Day.

The two leaders will attend the signing ceremony of memorandums of understanding between the two countries for cooperation in various fields.

The two leaders will participate in a ceremony regarding naming a highway in Islamabad as Iran Avenue. They will also hold a press talk.

The Prime Minister will host lunch in honor of the Iranian President and his delegation.