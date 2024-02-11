Iraq condemns US strikes as ‘violation of sovereignty’

BAGHDAD (AFP): Iraq on Saturday condemned retaliatory US strikes against pro-Iran armed groups on its territory as a “violation of Iraqi sovereignty,” warning of “disastrous consequences” for the country and beyond.

Friday’s strikes in western Iraq near the Syrian border are a “violation of Iraqi sovereignty” and will bring “disastrous consequences for the security and stability of Iraq and the region,” General Yehia Rasool, a spokesman for Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani, said in a statement.