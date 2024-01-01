Iraqi Resistance Leader Abu Alaa Al-Walae Speaks Out

Courtesy: The Cradle Media

IRAQ: Iraqi resistance leader, Abu Alaa Al-Walae, has issued a fervent plea to the citizens of Kuwait and Jordan, urging them to implore their respective governments to refrain from allowing their territories to be utilized as launchpads for attacks on Iraq. Al-Walae highlights the alarming recurrence of such incidents, citing six consecutive instances during the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood. Despite the resistance’s capacity to retaliate against the sources of these attacks, a notable restraint has been observed, guided by principles of good neighborliness and a profound respect for the role played by the Iraqi government.

In a further call to action, Al-Walae directs his attention to the Iraqi parliament, urging a thorough interrogation and questioning of the Foreign Minister. The focus of the inquiry lies in the minister’s role regarding the purported permission granted to Jordan, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia for the occupation forces to utilize their territories in executing recent attacks on Iraq. Al-Walae asserts the readiness of the resistance to present compelling evidence supporting these claims, emphasizing the urgency of addressing these concerns within the framework of parliamentary scrutiny.