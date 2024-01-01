Israeli Forces’ Assault on PRCS and Al-Amal Hospital Sparks Humanitarian Crisis

FP Report

GAZA: In a tragic turn of events, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) vehemently condemns the Israeli occupation forces’ egregious act of opening fire directly on the Society’s building in Khan Younis and Al-Amal Hospital. The targeted facility, serving as a refuge for thousands of displaced people, became the epicenter of a harrowing incident that resulted in the untimely demise of three displaced individuals and claimed the life of Hedaya Hamad, the dedicated Director of the Youth and Volunteers Department, who was fulfilling her humanitarian duty. The stark reality of the conflict is further underscored by the injury of six others during this reprehensible attack, casting a grim shadow over the pursuit of essential medical and humanitarian services in the region.

Amidst this distressing episode, the Israeli occupation forces persist in their relentless targeting and siege of Al-Amal Hospital and the PRCS headquarters for the twelfth consecutive day. The continued aggression not only poses a direct threat to the lives of those seeking refuge within these vital institutions but also raises urgent concerns about the broader implications for the delivery of crucial medical assistance and humanitarian aid in an already beleaguered region. As the international community grapples with the ramifications of this distressing development, the PRCS calls for immediate attention and intervention to address the escalating humanitarian crisis and ensure the safety and well-being of those caught in the crossfire.