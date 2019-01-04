Is everyone a thief except for NAB, CJP asks Chairman Javed Iqbal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar said on Friday he wanted to know the National Accountability Bureau’s criteria for accountability, asking if everyone is a thief except for the probe body.

Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday, while hearing a case pertaining to the construction of a hospital in the federal capital, censured NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and summoned him in his chambers.

A three-judge bench headed by the chief justice heard a case pertaining to the construction of a hospital in Islamabad.

As the hearing went under way, the secretary health informed, “A 200 bed hospital was constructed in Tarlai.” At this, Justice Ijazul Ahsan questioned, “What happened about the hospital which was to be built by the Bahrain government and land was to be provided by the Capital Development Authority (CDA)?”

When the secretary health responded that “nothing happened about it”, Justice Ahsan remarked, “CDA was directed to make a decision regarding the land within five days.”

CDA counsel then informed the court, “NAB initiated an inquiry in the matter of the land acquisition.”

The chief justice expressed anger over this and said, “The NAB chairman should appear before court. One petition is filed against someone and they begin to drag that person’s name through the mud.”

“They initiate an inquiry against anyone who shows up and hurt the dignity of those a single petition is a filed against,” the top judge remarked.

There’s a woman in NAB Lahore who is blackmailing people and misusing her authority, Justice Nisar continued.

Justice Nisar then summoned the NAB chairman and prosecutor in his chambers.