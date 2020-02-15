ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi talking to Director General UN Food and Agriculture Organisation Qu Dongyu, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. INP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi talking to Director General UN Food and Agriculture Organisation Qu Dongyu, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The Frontier Post / February 15, 2020
Posted in