Islamic Emirate celebrates Afghan Independence Day

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Islamic Emirate’s officials celebrated Afghanistan’s 104th anniversary of independence. Several members of the current government attended an event marking Afghanistan’s independence held in the Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Defense.

Participants at the event emphasized the country’s unity, preservation of its independence, and interaction with the world.

“The world is now trying to interact with the Islamic Emirate, because the world has come to the understanding that without interaction with the Islamic Emirate, there is no solution for them,” said Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the political deputy PM.

“Neighboring countries or some other countries cannot tolerate the conquests of Afghanistan in the past two years,” said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy PM for economic affairs.

Speaking at the event, the acting defense and interior ministers described the day as an important day in Afghanistan’s history.

“We are attempting to protect Afghanistan from any other challenges. We assure the nation that, God willing, with all our strength, we will try to prevent Afghanistan from returning to the darkness of war and misery,” said Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, acting Defense Minister.

“Three empires that God defeated in the last century and with the blessing of this nation and the role of scholars have been given to us by God,” said Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting Interior Minister.

Other officials of the Islamic Emirate stressed the need to preserve the independence of the country.

“Not only us, but a new generation is emerging, who should be educated because we won’t be around to see it, and they should think that this freedom should be preserved. The next generation is expected to protect their independence and freedom via education, higher education, religious education, and contemporary schools,” Shahabuddin Delawar, the acting minister of mines and petroleum noted.

Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, in his congratulatory message on Afghanistan’s Independence Day once again asked the current government to reopen schools and universities for girls.

Karzai expressed his wish that “all the people of the country… do not hesitate to make any effort in the education of their children, both boys and girls.”

In the meantime, residents have also shared a variety of comments on the nation’s independence day on social media.

King Amanullah Khan, who led Afghanistan to independence from the United Kingdom in 1919, was the third son of his father, Amir Habibullah Khan, who was also the Emir of Afghanistan.

He was born on June 1, 1892, in Paghman district of Kabul. He was the sovereign head of the Kingdom of Afghanistan from 1919 to 1929.

He was the first Afghan ruler who gave liberty to women, allowed them to attend school and attempted to modernize Afghanistan before a popular uprising led him to flee to British-controlled India in 1929.

King Amanullah Khan, who ruled for over a decade, ultimately passed away on April 25, 1960, from liver illness, in a hospital in Zürich, Switzerland. His body was transferred to Afghanistan’s city of Jalalabad, where he was buried close to his father Amir Habibullah Khan’s tomb.