Islamic Emirate leader: Afghans will not deal away their Islamic values

KABUL (TOLO News): Shiekh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate, in his speech for Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Eidgah mosque in Kandahar, stated that Afghans will never deal over Islam.

In an audio tape attributed to him which has been obtained by TOLOnews, he declared that he will not deviate a step from Sharia, and without referring to anyone specifically he said: “If you stand by your false religion, why should I not stand by my true religion?”

“No one should think that Afghans will deal over Islam. If they were to do so, they would have done it yesterday. Why are their homes destroyed here, and why have they given thousands of martyrs?” said Shiekh Hibatullah Akhundzada.

According to the leader of the Islamic Emirate, they only have one problem with the world, which is Islam.

Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada mentioned in his speech that if anyone has a problem with the Islamic Emirate, it will be resolved, but they will not forsake their religion and laws.

The leader of the Islamic Emirate stated in his speech that work on laws is practically based on Islamic Sharia, and the world “lies” that the Islamic Emirate does not have laws.

Without naming any individual or position, Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada stated: “When I enforce the law set by Allah, they say why has it been done, this is against our laws, and you want to impose your laws on me while you have no respect for our Islamic laws.”

The leader of the Islamic Emirate did not mention anything about reopening schools and universities in his speech.