Israel and Hamas raised concerns over lists of those set to be released Monday – official

DUBAI (Reuters): Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have raised concerns over the lists of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners set to be released on Monday, an official briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The official added that Qatari mediators are working with Israel and Hamas to resolve issues and avoid delays.

“There is a slight issue with today’s lists. The Qataris are working with both sides to resolve it and avoid delays,” the official said.

In the previous three days of the truce Israel submitted the names of Palestinian women and teenagers it would release from jail and Hamas would submit the names of Israeli civilian hostages it would release at least 12 hours ahead of the release.