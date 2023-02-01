COAS, Saudi commander discuss various areas of mutual interest

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair, Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) called on Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday.

During the meeting, both the sides discussed various areas of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security, military training as well as regional situation and the ongoing conflict in Middle East.

image

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in fighting the menace of terrorism and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices made in bringing peace to the region.

The COAS thanked the dignitary and said that, “Pakistan deeply values its strategic and brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.