Israel imposes complete shutdown for end of Passover

JERUSALEM (AA): Israel imposed late Tuesday a complete shutdown in Jewish communities for the last day of Passover.

Citizens are not allowed to leave their towns to buy supplies including food, medicine and essential goods.

They will only be allowed to step out briefly within a 100-meter vicinity.

Health authorities said the hotspot for the virus was among the ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities.

At least 11,868 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus and 117 have died so far.

Among the cases is an eight-day-old baby who was born at a hospital in Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Post said Tuesday.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with Europe and the U.S. now being the worst-hit regions.

The virus has infected more than 1.94 million people worldwide, over 121,700 deaths and more than 465,000 patients have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.