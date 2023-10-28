Israel recalls diplomats from Turkey

TEL AVIV (Agencies): Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced diplomats in Turkey were ordered to return so Israel can “conduct a reassessment of Israel-Turkey relations”. The order comes as pro-Palestine protests continue in Turkey with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza.

He said earlier his country is making preparations to proclaim Israel a “war criminal”. The Turkish leader has also said “Hamas is not a terrorist organisation, it is a liberation group“, while calling the West the “main culprit” behind the killing of civilians in Gaza. The statements have roiled relations between the two countries, which had seen a thaw in recent years. — Agencies