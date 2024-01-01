Israeli missiles hit site in Iran, Iran and US media report

DUBAI/WASHINGTON (Reuters/AP): Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, ABC News reported late on Thursday, citing a US official.

Commercial flights began diverting their routes early Friday morning over western Iran without explanation as one semiofficial news agency in the Islamic Republic claimed there had been “explosions” heard over the city of Isfahan.

The incident comes as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran’s unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel last weekend. Most of the drones and missiles were downed before reaching Israeli territory.

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran about 4:30 a.m. local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported on the sound of explosions over Isfahan near its international airport. It offered no explanation for the blast. However, Isfahan is home to a major air base for the Iranian military, as well as sites associated with its nuclear program.

“Flights over Isfahan, Shiraz and Tehran cities have been suspended,” state media reported.

Iran’s government offered no immediate comment.

Isfahan is some 350 kilometers (215 miles) south of Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Iran told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that Israel “must be compelled to stop any further military adventurism against our interests” as the UN secretary-general warned that the Middle East was in a “moment of maximum peril.”

Israel had said it was going to retaliate against Iran’s April 13 missile and drone attack.