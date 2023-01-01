Jalil Afridi writes to DG ISI

F.P Report

Washington DC: Managing Editor The Frontier Post Pakistan and CEO The Frontier Post USA, has written a letter to Director General Inter Service Intelligence, Lt General Nadeem Anjum about a group of individuals who are fraudulently trying to purchase his properties.

In his letter Jalil Afridi informed the DG that he had also previously written a letter in year 2015 to the then DG ISI about the same mafia who are still involved in different criminal activities including land grabbing, private lending (sood Khores), murders and drug dealings. It is important to mention here that in his letter in year 2015, Jalil Afridi had also informed the then Director General about an individual from his department who was also involved in fraudulently purchasing one of his other property and the then DG had removed the said individual from his service after founding him involved in illegal activities.

Jalil Afridi further wrote in his letter that since last 23 years of his professional life, he has not purchased a single inch of property anywhere in the world and nor has been involved in any criminal activity in the world.

Jalil Afridi also mentioned in his letter that despite having original property documents with the Bank, these criminal elements in connivance with government officials have managed to create back dated documents to show their ownership in the property.

Jalil Afridi requested the Director General that an investigation be done in this regard and those involved should be given exemplary punishments.