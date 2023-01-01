Jalil files application with ANF for registration of criminal case 

F.P Report

Washington DC: Managing Editor of The Frontier Post, Jalil Afridi has filed application with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for Registeration of criminal cases against those individuals who have violated section 41 and 42 of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act (CNSA) Act 1997 for “Illegally acquiring frozen properties by the ANF authority” and has therefore asked the authority to take legal proceeding against the accused persons and punish accordingly. It is pertinent to mention here that said property is in Lahore.



In his application Jalil Afridi has stated that three fake back dated sale deeds were made by these criminal individuals in connivance with land record department officials to fool the ANF and that despite being on board on every step of the way, ANF officials ignored these criminal activities in Lahore.

Jalil Afridi also mentioned in his application that he was living in the said property along with his wife and kids for decades and that his office of The Frontier Post has also been there on the same property since several decades. Jalil Afridi also stated in his application that it is the same mafia of private lenders (sood khores) against whom Jalil Afridi had gotten a stay order from a local court on one of his other property located in Peshawar and that ANF was made party of the proceedings.