Jameel inaugurates AL Habib Exchange

F.P. Report

KARACHI: AL Habib Exchange Company (Private) Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank AL Habib commenced operations from its main branch in Karachi.

The main branch of AL Habib Exchange was inaugurated by the Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad in the presence of Abbas D. Habib Chairman Bank AL Habib, Qumail R. Habib Executive Director, Bank AL Habib, Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Executive, Bank AL Habib, Syed Furqan Chief Executive Officer AL Habib Exchange and Senior officials from SBP, Bank AL Habib and AL Habib Exchange.

AL Habib Exchange is an initiative by Bank AL Habib in line with State Bank of Pakistan’s structural reforms within the Exchange Companies sector and aims to cater to the genuine foreign exchange needs of its customers.

This occasion marks the beginning of a new era in foreign exchange services, as AL Habib Exchange endeavors to set new standards of excellence and reliability in the industry.