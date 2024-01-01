JI Emir Hafiz Naeem urges govt to withdraw ‘Punjab Defamation Bill 2024’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has vehemently rejected ‘The Punjab Defamation Bill 2024’ passed by the Punjab Assembly earlier this week.

Speaking to media in Mansoora on Thursday, the JI emir said the government wanted to forcibly control the people.

Earlier, a delegation of Joint Action Committee (JAC) called on him to express the reservations of media fraternity over the defamation bill.

The meeting was attended by CPNE President Irshad Arif, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Dunya Media Group Managing Director Naveed Kashif, former CPNE president Kazim Khan, senior journalist Ayaz Khan and others.

“You cannot control the people even in America. The government must take back the defamation bill and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) should also be abolished,” Naeem said.

The JI emir said it would be a huge blunder if the government did not take back the draconian law.

“This government doesn’t represent the people of Pakistan as it has been imposed on them,” he said.