Over 11,000 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The cellular companies on a recommendation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have blocked more than 11,000 SIM cards of the non-tax filers.

As per the details, the telecommunication companies had over 3000 SIM cards of the citizens who failed to file their income tax returns in the first phase.

Then on the FBR’s another recommendation, the cellular companies on Wednesday blocked around 9000 SIM cards taking the toll to 11, 252.

FBR Spokesperson Bakhtiar Ahmed Khan while speaking to ARY News said that they have provided data of 30,000 non-filers to cellular companies, hinting that more SIM cards will be blocked.

Bakhtiar Ahmed Khan said that the FBR will provide data of 5,000 non-filers daily to telecom companies so that strict action could be taken against them.

The spokesman said the FBR so far identified over 550,000 non-filers.

Earlier, the FBR decided to impose an additional 87.5 percent withholding tax on non-tax filers phone users on mobile top-up

According to the details, the non-filers would have to pay a 90 percent withholding tax on mobile top-ups till they file their income tax returns. According to a proposal, if a non-filer user loads a balance of Rs 100, he would receive only Rs 10 as Rs 90 will be deducted as tax.

If mobile phone companies block SIM cards for non-payment of income tax, and the user buys another SIM, he would still also be charged 90 percent of tax. The non-filers will be charged additional taxes on every top-up and bundles.

Courtesy: ARY News