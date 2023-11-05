JUI Chief Maulana Fazl meets Hamas leaders in Qatar

F.P. Reprt

DOHA : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called on the leaders of Hamas in Qatar.

Reportedly, JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held important meetings with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and former chief Khaled Mashal, including other Hamas leaders, in which the issue of Palestine was discussed in detail.

Maulana Fazl said that the hands of the leaders of developed countries are stained with the blood of innocent children and women and it is time for the Muslim Ummah to stand practically alongside their besieged Palestinian brothers.

Ismail Haniyeh said that Israel is making a sinister attempt to turn the first Qibla into a temple by oppressing Palestine. It is the duty of the Muslim Ummah to unite against Israeli atrocities. The Muslim Ummah should come out to support the Palestinian brothers, help their mothers, sisters and brothers.

Khaled Mashal said that atrocities on Kashmir and Palestine for a long time are a slap in the face so-called champions of human rights.

JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also hold consultations with the leaders of the Gulf countries regarding the ceasefire in Gaza and delivery of the aid to Palestinians.

Informed sources have said that Maulana Fazlur Rahman is also likely to visit the camps of the people from war-torn Gaza in Turkey, Lebanon or Egypt.

It is to be noted here that Maulana Fazlur Rahman is the first Pakistani leader to visit Gulf countries to play a role in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Maulana will return home on November 11. His visit is being kept secret for security reasons.

The JUI chief will also visit Turkey after visiting Qatar. Maulana will also meet the government officials of Qatar and Turkey to find ways for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Recently, Maulana had arranged a video address of the Hamas leadership in a big JUI rally.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman will also discuss with the leadership of Arab countries on other issues including the delivery of relief goods for the oppressed Palestinians trapped in Gaza.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman will discuss with the leadership of Hamas and Arab countries the method of providing aid to the Palestinians on behalf of the Pakistani people.