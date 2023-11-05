Mullah Baradar meets Iranian FM during Tehran visit

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, the office of the deputy PM said in a statement.

Mullah Baradar, while accompanied by a senior delegation of the Islamic Emirate, left Kabul for Tehran on Saturday.

The statement further said that the two sides discussed issues “concerning collaborative efforts in various domains, including politics, economics, education, culture, and more.”

Mullah Baradar emphasized the historical friendship and neighboring ties between Afghanistan and Iran, the statement reads, saying that he also highlighted the positive political, economic, and cultural connections between the two nations.

Mullah Baradar “provided a comprehensive overview of their trade and transit expansion plans with Iran, the establishment of technical committees to facilitate cooperation across various sectors, Afghanistan’s engagement with regional and global partners through Iran, increased trade opportunities, and investment prospects for Iranian investors in Afghanistan, streamlining visa issuance for Afghan citizens, and addressing the challenges faced by Afghan refugees residing in Iran,” the statement said.

Abdollahian pledged to the Deputy Prime Minister he would work for the enhancement of bilateral trade, provide necessary facilities in transit, establish committees for joint initiatives in diverse sectors, and resolve refugee-related issues, based on the statement.

“He also expressed his encouragement for Iranian investors to engage in Afghanistan and affirmed that relevant authorities would collaborate on these matters,” the statement said.

The two sides also stressed the significance of the Wakhan-corridor, the deputy PM office’s said.