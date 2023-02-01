JUI-F Senator Talha meets Dr Aafia

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Jamait Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Senator Talha Mehmood met Dr Aafia Siddiqui in the US jail and appealed that the daughter of the nation should be released immediately.

In his message from the US, Senator Talha Mehmood said he met for two hours with Dr Aafia Siddiqui in FMC Carswell jail and he found health of Dr Aafia Siddiqui further deteriorated. He said she was under huge mental pressure.

He said he had met her in the same jail for three hours in 2008 and as compared Dr Aafia was seen in more stress and difficulty now. He said when asked to give message for the nation and her supporters, she said she should be released from here immediately. Talha Mehmood said fifteen years have passed and Dr Aafia is still in this prison.