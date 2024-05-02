Mohsin Naqvi meets Chinese consul general, discusses bilateral issues

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi called on Chinese Consul General Yang in Karachi Yundong and discussed with him matters of mutual interests.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived at the Chinese Consulate in Karachi where he was welcomed by Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong. Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha and Chinese Consulate officials were also present on the occasion.

Minister Naqvi met the Chinese Consul General exchanged views on bilateral issues, matters of mutual interest and security of Chinese citizens.

The interior minister informed the Chinese CG about the measures taken to protect the Chinese citizens in Pakistan, especially in Karachi.The interior minister said that the security of Chinese citizens was important to him.

He said, “Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being strictly implemented for the movement of Chinese nationals.”Our enemy is trying to inflict damage on Pakistan-China friendship. We will thwart every such plot of the enemy,” said Naqvi.

On this occasion, Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong expressed satisfaction over the security plan.