Justice delivery or reversal of past predilections

Recently, the Islamabad High Court acquitted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. A two-member bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Aurangzeb convened a hearing of the case, wherein yearslong self-exiled PML-N supremo fearlessly appeared before the court. After the arguments, the Islamabad High Court annulled the previous judgment of the accountability court that awarded seven years imprisonment to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference, in addition to imposing a fine of 2.5 million pounds. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court acquitted Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference about two weeks ago. Interestingly, the court also dismissed the plea filed by the NAB in the Flagship reference against the PML-N leader’s acquittal after the accountability watchdog withdrew its lawsuit.

A strange political scenario has emerged in the country that has stunned the masses as well as the media and the intelligentsia in the country and abroad. The Country’s judiciary is telecasting two different episodes simultaneously, and a Marathon for undoing and redoing important verdicts of past adjudicators is currently underway. On the political side, despite all legal and administrative challenges, a winning playfield is being staged quietly for a particular political group that reminds the public regarding a flap experience under a failed operation that cost the nation billions of dollars in economic losses, global embarrassment, name and shame for the architects and promoters. While turning back the page of history to five years back in 2017, the situations were totally different but the characters, producers and directors were the same. A bulk FIRs and petitions were filed against the PML-N leadership, rush hearings of courts and hasty convictions of the Sharif family on multiple counts including corruption and sedition charges. Whereas, the white dove sat on the shoulder of the PTI Chairman leading him to the Prime Minister’s office in an atmosphere of fear, joy and apprehension. In the current scene, the PTI and the PML-N are contesting the polls with the change roles but political analysts and common citizens dislike this heinous game of Kingmakers, their facilitators, baiters and supporters that exploit the political process and weakens the system and democracy in the guise of patriotism and nation building. The public foresees the future events likely to happen in 2028, when the Pakistani judiciary will be revoking its decision against the PTI leader and his colleagues in cases of Toshkhana gifts, misdeclaration with the Election Commission, Al-Qadir’s trust as well as hateable violent protests and attacks on military installations on May 9. Apparently, the process of overhauling democracy, engineering political alliances, production of flimsy political and religious groups and whitewashing of leaders has become mandatory in Pakistan, to instantly declare them dishonest and reinstate them in the position of Sadiq and Ameen.

The nation raises serious questions regarding the conduct of NAB authorities, the Police and the FIA, for their betrayal of the principle of unbiased and no partisanship and subservience to the political leaders. While masses also have concerns regarding the biased conduct and politically motivated adjudication of the top judges, who are well versed with the tactic of resembling crow with the peigon and declaring dark in the broad daylight. What decisions of the adjudicators are lawful or otherwise? Or, it is just trading of justice, the theory of necessity, or witchcraft with the nation. There is a dire for the public accountability of all public office holders together with judges, generals, bureaucrats and politicians for their conduct and decisions during their tenure that cost huge prices to the nations. The petitioners, investigators, prosecutors and adjudicators all involved must be inquired and accordingly penalized for their malignancy and crime, so no other self-proclaimed nation saviour, or a dishonest jury repeats such jokes with the nation until doomsday.