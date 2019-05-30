Justice Isa approaches president to confirm filing of reference against him

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Top court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has requested President Arif Alvi to confirm if a reference was filed against him under Article 209 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

According to reports, in a letter written on Wednesday, Justice Isa said “I have come to learn that government sources are stating that a reference has been filed against me under Article 209 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. I will be obliged if you could let me know whether this correct, and if it is, to kindly provide me a copy thereof”.

“I am confident……. that a reference has been filed, and I’ve been called upon to submit my reply thereto, only subject to the permission of Supreme Judicial Council, the Government may disclose the reference and my response thereto; selective leaks amount to character assassination, jeopardizes my right to due process and fair trial and undermines the institution of the judiciary.”

The SC judge further wrote that he was looking forward to hearing from the president. The copy of the letter was also forwarded to the prime minister and registrar of the apex court.

Earlier, the government filed references with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against two high court judges and one Supreme Court judge for owning properties abroad.

According to reports, the three judges own properties abroad but did not mention them in their wealth statements.

The SJC is the only constitutional authority mandated by Article 209 of the Constitution of Pakistan to conduct inquiries into allegations of incapacity or misconduct against a judge of the Supreme Court or of a high court.

It comprises chief justice of Pakistan as chairman, two senior most judges of the Supreme Court and two senior most judges of the high courts as members.